Active-Duty Marine ‘Sextorted’ Women for Feet Pics, Feds Say
SEMPER FI
An active-duty U.S. Marine was arrested Tuesday on federal cyberstalking charges for allegedly subjecting “multiple young women” from his hometown of Torrance, California, to a cruel and humiliating “sextortion” campaign for more than a year. Johao Miguel Chavarri, 25, used the online alias “Michael Frito” to “repeatedly stalk, harass, and threaten women who would not give in to his demands that, among other things, they send him nude, sexually explicit or otherwise compromising photos and videos of themselves,” according to the Department of Justice. Sometimes, Chavarri demanded “sexual photos or videos,” prosecutors say. Other times, he allegedly solicited pictures or videos of their feet. If any of the women refused, Chavarri, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton, threatened to devote his “whole life [to] ruining” them. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.