Actor Kirk Cameron Throws Another Maskless Event on New Year’s Eve
MORE GROWING PAINS
Former child actor Kirk Cameron held yet another maskless event despite surging COVID-19 cases in California—this time gathering people on a beach on New Year’s Eve to “pray for our country.” The ’80s sitcom star, who has been outspoken about his anti-mask beliefs, hosted a crowd in Malibu on Thursday despite warnings from local officials to stay home amid the pandemic. “Happy New Year to everyone. I am going into 2021 with a plan and a purpose, and full of hope,” Cameron posted on his Instagram, along with a four-minute video of himself speaking to the crowd at Point Mugu. At one point in the speech, Cameron said: “We’re hoping that we’re going to have hundreds of people here. Please come and join us by candlelight as we sing and as we pray for our country.” Footage of the event posted on Cameron’s Instagram and taken by local TV shows residents without masks, huddled together on the beach with candles. In the last few weeks, the Growing Pains actor has hosted two caroling events in Thousand Oaks to protest the lockdown in California.