‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor Charged With $854 Comic Book Theft
PRETT-AY BAD
A California actor who has worked on shows like ER and Curb Your Enthusiasm was charged with petty theft more than four months after a San Diego comic book store accused him of swiping their merchandise. A spokesperson for the San Diego City Attorney’s Office confirmed to the New York Post that Ray Buffer’s charge was connected to the Oct. 4 incident at Southern California Comics. Buffer has pleaded not guilty, the spokesperson said. It was unclear when exactly the misdemeanor charge was filed. Southern California Comics previously said that Buffer had looted $854 worth of comics, according to the Los Angeles Times. Security footage published Thursday by TMZ appears to show Buffer stuffing comic books under his clothes. The store’s owner, Jamie Newbold, claimed to the Times that the actor “hit a lot of shops including [Southern California Comics] before he was caught.” Buffer has over 100 credits listed on his IMDb page, with his most recent projects including an appearance in 80 for Brady and a role on the television series Into the Wild Frontier.