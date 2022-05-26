Uvalde Shooter’s Mom Says She Had an ‘Uneasy Feeling’
‘WE ALL HAVE A RAGE’
The mother of the teenager accused of gunning down 19 children and two adults in a school shooting Tuesday says her son is “not a monster,” even though he could “be aggressive.” Adriana Reyes, whose son allegedly carried out the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, after legally purchasing rifles and ammunition in the days after his eighteenth birthday, said in an interview with ABC News that she “had an uneasy feeling sometimes” and acknowledged that her son was at times aggressive if he “got really mad.” “We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” Reyes said. She repeatedly expressed sympathy for the children killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School and their grieving families. In addition to the 21 dead, 17 people were wounded in the shooting spree, including three law enforcement officers and the gunman’s own grandmother.