Alabama Church Members Tell Police About Pastor’s Alleged Sex Abuse
An Alabama pastor’s congregation had him arrested after he allegedly admitted to having “inappropriate relationships” with young men and resigned, AL.com reports. John Martin, 41, resigned from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence, Alabama, in late June and reportedly told church members that he had relationships with young men. According to Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton, members of the church notified authorities, prompting an investigation. “We have identified several potential victims,” she said. “We believe other charges are forthcoming.” Martin was subsequently charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim who is younger than 16. The former pastor is currently being held in Lauderdale County jail on $60,000 bail. He could face up to 10 years per charge if convicted and could potentially face more charges, as he worked as a pastor in other states previously. “We believe there may be other young people that he may have had contact with,” Hamilton said.