CHAMPION REMEMBERED ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant and Competitive Eater Dies at 49 The competitive eater was second only to Joey Chestnut. Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tim Janus, a champion eater and former Amazing Race contestant, has died of cancer at 49. His diagnosis and death on Sept. 16 were confirmed by Major League Eating, although the type of cancer was not disclosed. Janus competed against Joey Chestnut in season 30 of The Amazing Race in 2018 after losing to him in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2010, when Janus downed 45 hot dogs, just missing Chestnut’s 54. Notably, Janus was crowned the world nigiri-eating and ramen-eating champion after gorging on 10.5 pounds in less than eight minutes. Janus was not camera-shy, also winning $1,600 on Cash Cab and $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The lifelong competitor is survived by his mother, father, and sister. Major League Eating announced a celebration of his life in New York City in October and posted a quote from Janus: “I tell people that I learned a lot about life by eating hot dogs, and I mean it. If you care about something and work hard at it, it makes you better.”

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