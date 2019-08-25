CHEAT SHEET
SUMMER CINEMA
‘Angel Has Fallen’ Starring Gerard Butler Tops Box Office During Opening Weekend
Angel Has Fallen, the third installment in the Fallen series, came out on top of the box office this weekend with a $21.3 million debut, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. The sequel, which follows 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen and 2016’s London Has Fallen, stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent who has been wrongly accused of attempting to assassinate the president, played by Morgan Freeman. With an A-minus CinemaScore and 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Lionsgate produced film will likely remain in theaters as the summer sizzles out. The substantial turnout beat expectations and follows a trend of mid-budget films, like Seth Rogen’s hit Good Boys, finding success late in the summer, a time usually known for low turnout at the box office.