Tweet Revealing Chadwick Boseman Was Real-Life Superhero Becomes Most Liked Ever
WAKANDA FOREVER
The Friday night announcement of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death and mind-blowing revelation that he starred in a spate of critically acclaimed films while secretly battling cancer has become the most liked tweet of all time, according to a statement from Twitter. A retweet from the company’s official account reads, “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.” The announcement, sent from Boseman’s own account, featured a picture of the actor and the news of his death. It also revealed that he had been struggling with colon cancer for four years and had married longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward, all while acting in blockbuster roles in the Avengers franchise and in movies depicting notable historical figures.