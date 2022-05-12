CHEAT SHEET
California Law Banning Semiautomatic Weapon Sales to Those Under 21 Overturned
In a 2-1 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared a law banning the sale of semiautomatic weapons to residents under the age of 21 unconstitutional, saying it infringed upon the Second Amendment rights of 18- to 21-year-olds. The law had been in effect since July 2021. Gun rights advocates also hoped that the court would overturn a law requiring those under 21 to have a hunting license in order to buy a rifle or a shotgun, but the court allowed that law to stand. Still, the Firearms Policy Coalition, one of the groups to bring the case, said it is optimistic about the outcome, believing that it suggests other age-based restrictions on gun sales may be overturned.