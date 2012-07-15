Apple May Try Smaller iPad

iArmsRace? The competition for the sleekest and most affordable tablet is so fierce that even Apple seems to be feeling the pressure to compete. The company is said to be developing a new and more affordable iPad model with a smaller 7.85-inch screen. The rumors of the new tablet come as Google began shipment on its new and affordable Nexus 7 tablet Friday. In typical secretive fashion, Apple has declined to comment on the possibility of the new tablet, but insiders say the product is expected to be announced this year. The Silicon Valley-based company also made headlines last week for deciding to ++reintroduce its products to the green electronics registry++ http://blogs.wsj.com/cio/2012/07/13/apple-rejoins-green-electronics-list/ – a commitment it had ditched two weeks prior.
