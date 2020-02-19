Attorney General Barr Reportedly Said He’s Considering Resigning Over Trump Tweets: WaPo
Attorney General William Barr has told individuals close to President Trump that he is considering resigning over the president’s tweets about Justice Department investigations and prosecutions, The Washington Post reports. Though it’s reportedly unclear if Barr made these thoughts known to Trump directly, Barr seems to be telling Trump allies inside and outside the White House, hoping Trump will get the message. Meanwhile, the president is said to have told those around him that he will not stop tweeting about DOJ activities.
After the report was published, a DOJ spokeswoman tweeted late Tuesday that the attorney general had no plans to resign.
Barr told ABC News recently that he thought Trump's tweets made his job “impossible” to do. The attorney general reportedly told the president to stop tweeting in the weeks before the interview, but Trump didn't seem to listen. This comes after Trump suggested his longtime confidant, Roger Stone, deserved a new trial. Justice Department prosecutors, with Barr's personal approval, reportedly filed a motion against a new trial for Stone, who is slated to be sentenced later this week.