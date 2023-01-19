Author’s School Visit Axed Because She Curses on Twitter

A Texas school district disinvited bestselling author Emma Straub from reading her first children’s book at two schools—because they discovered she sometimes curses on Twitter. “It has been brought to our attention that this author has regularly used inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms—specifically repeated use of the ‘F’ word,” the Katy Independent School District wrote in a letter to parents. “This type of language, as you know, does not align with our school and community’s values.” Straub said she was disappointed that she could not share Very Many Hats at the Jan. 13 event. “I was sorry not to be able to read my silly book about hats and imagination to those kids,” she tweeted. “The only F words in the presentation: funny, feline, feelings.”
