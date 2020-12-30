Feds Were Told in 2019 That Nashville Bombing Suspect Was ‘Building Bombs’: Report
RED FLAGS
Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Warner’s then-girlfriend tipped off the police in 2019 that he was “building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,” the Tennessean reported Tuesday. Both local and federal authorities were aware of threats Warner had allegedly made, according to documents obtained by the Tennessean. This runs contrary to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s claim that Warner was “not on our radar” prior to the bombing. A spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department told the Tennessean, “at no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken” with Warner prior to the bombing.
Warner, 63, died in the Christmas Day blast in downtown Nashville. The explosion damaged several buildings, one of which was an AT&T facility, hampering telecommunications throughout the Southeast.