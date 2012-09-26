Banks Fall to Cyber Attacks

CHEAT SHEET
The hackers win again. A group out of the Middle East is showcasing the vulnerability of America’s biggest banks by overloading their systems and leaving many customers unable to log into their accounts. The group—who consider themselves “cyber fighters”—warned the likes of Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase of their intentions beforehand, but the banks were still unable to stop the attacks. On Tuesday, the hacking group announced that they will not stop the attacks until the anti-Muslim video that sparked riots earlier this month is removed from American websites. Investigators say the attacks are very large, but unsophisticated, leaving customers’ personal information uncompromised .