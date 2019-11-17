Scratching head
Bay Area Prosecutor Used His 13-Year-Old Daughter to Catch a Molester
A San Francisco Bay Area prosecutor used his 13-year-old daughter in an attempt to bring a man back to the place where she said he sexually molested her, according to police reports. The Mercury News reports that while the suspect has been arrested the prosecutor’s decisions are under scrutinized because he may have endangered his daughter. Through the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the prosecutor declined to comment to the News. The molestation was part of an active police investigation when a Santa Clara County prosecutor brought his daughter back to the scene, where he recorded video of the man interacting with his daughter. “He stated that they had already done this several times,” San Jose Detective Sgt. Sean Pierce wrote in the police report. “He directed [the victim] to let [the suspect] touch her if she encountered him, but if it was the breast or between the legs to move away. He instructed [the victim] to let [the suspect] identify and make the contact and if she cannot handle things she should move away.” The prosecutor gave the recording to the police, and the next day, 76-year-old Ali Mohammad Lajmiri was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and false imprisonment.