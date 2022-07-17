CHEAT SHEET
Sheriff’s Helicopter Crash Kills Four First Responders in New Mexico
A helicopter crash on Saturday afternoon left four emergency responders dead, KOAT reported. The aircraft, which belonged to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while carrying three members of the sheriff’s office and one member of the fire department, all of whom were killed. Their identities have not yet been shared. According to law enforcement officials, authorities were using the aircraft, known as Metro 2, to help teams fight the East Mesa fire. Along with the sheriff’s office, New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash.