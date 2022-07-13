Son Arrested in ‘Heinous’ Murder of His Elderly Mother and Her Partner, Cops Say

CHEAT SHEET
An elderly Georgia couple was found shot dead in their bed on Monday, and police have since arrested the woman’s son in connection with the “heinous” slaying. Bernard Rittenhouse III, 55, was taken into custody Tuesday, and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, News4JAX reported. Neighbors described Virginia Thomas, 73, and Thomas Barnett, 75—who were found dead by another family member—as “nice folks.” “I’m still dumbfounded by this actually,” neighbor Rodger Nettles said. “I just walk over to the edge of the porch and look over to his place and Charles is not there to wave back anymore.” Ware County Sheriff Carl James said the incident was “a truly sad and heinous crime” in a statement.