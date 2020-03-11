CHEAT SHEET
    Bernie Sanders Wins 2020 North Dakota Democratic Caucus

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the North Dakota Democratic caucus on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reports. This marks the Vermont senator’s first win of the night, after former Vice President Joe Biden was able to secure victories in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Idaho. Before the win, Sanders’ campaign announced he would not be speaking publicly Tuesday night. Sanders won the state in the 2016 Democratic primary by a landslide, getting more than 64 percent of the vote.

    Read it at AP
