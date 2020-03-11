Bernie Sanders Wins 2020 North Dakota Democratic Caucus

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDBernie Sanders Wins 2020 North Dakota Democratic CaucusA WINJulia ArcigaReporterUpdated Mar. 11, 2020 8:35AM ET / Published Mar. 11, 2020 8:25AM ET Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettySen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the North Dakota Democratic caucus on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reports. This marks the Vermont senator’s first win of the night, after former Vice President Joe Biden was able to secure victories in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Idaho. Before the win, Sanders’ campaign announced he would not be speaking publicly Tuesday night. Sanders won the state in the 2016 Democratic primary by a landslide, getting more than 64 percent of the vote.Read it at AP