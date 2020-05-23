Step Outside In Style This MDW With These Footwear Sale Picks
Footwear is so often overlooked. And despite finding the perfect quarantine shoe, I’m still searching for more. Memorial Day is all about lighting up the grill and spending time outside, whether through a socially distanced hike, a run, or just relaxing by a pool, if you’re lucky enough to have one. No matter what you’re up to this Memorial Day, we’ve rounded up some great footwear sale picks to keep your feet happy.
North Face Ultra 110 GTX: North Face makes a great hiking shoe, and this is a great time to pick up a pair. They’re lightweight, yet provide stability on any terrain you might be treading. Plus, they’re waterproof.
North Face Ultra 110 GTX
Down From $120
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Nike Renew Run: Heading out for a run? Running in these shoes is like running on marshmallows. Each step is a delight. Warning: you might not be able to stop.
Nike Renew Run
Down From $90
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Boardwalk Double- Strap Slide Sandal: Madewell makes an excellent shoe, and their sandals are no different. These are the ideal summer sandals, perfect for walking around the house or lounging by the pool. Use the code HAPPYTOGETHER at checkout to get 30% off.
Boardwalk Double- Strap Slide Sandal
Down From $60
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Fast Rider Source Men’s Sneakers: Coming in four different colorways, these sneakers are an awesome blast from the past. They look like old track shoes and don’t sleep on the details on the bottom sole, because it’s just as appealing as the top. Use the code WEEKEND30 at checkout to get 30% off.
Fast Rider Source Men’s Sneakers
Down From $70
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Adilette Comfort Slides: Adidas sandals are some of the best out there. They’re waterproof and like walking on pillows. They’re easy to take on and off which I’m constantly doing these days, and pretty much go with anything.
Adilette Comfort Slides
Down From $35
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.