Biden to Name Ex-COVID Czar as Next Chief of Staff: Report
President Joe Biden plans to name former White House official Jeff Zients as his next chief of staff once Ron Klain departs, according to The Washington Post. Zients previously served as the White House’s COVID-19 czar through April 2022, leading the U.S. vaccination campaign and coordinating the national response to the virus. He returned to the White House last year to help manage staff turnover following the midterms, though he eventually began to take on other projects. Zients’ ascendance and Klain’s departure, which was reported on Saturday, comes as Biden balances a looming special counsel investigation and an imminent re-election campaign.