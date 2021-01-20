Biden Will Fire Trump-Picked Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Says Report
PRESCRIBED REST
President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly decided to oust the nation’s top doctor, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, as soon as he takes office on Wednesday. Adams was appointed by President Trump in September 2017 and his four-year term wasn’t set to expire until later this year—but, according to The Washington Post, Biden is forcing Adams into an early exit. He became one of the most recognizable faces of the Trump administration’s response to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but was condemned by some for amplifying the president’s misleading claims about the disease, saying back in March: “I’m convinced that more people are going to die by far from the flu than from coronavirus.” Biden has nominated Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under President Obama, to take up the job once again. He bypassed Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, who is now reportedly planning to retire.