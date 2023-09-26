Biden’s ‘Urgent’ Plan to Avoid Slip Ups Includes Tennis Shoes and a Trainer: Report
BALANCING ACT
President Joe Biden and his campaign team are taking extra precautions in the 2024 presidential campaign to make sure he doesn’t slip up—literally. After he was mocked for tripping over a sandbag in June at the Air Force Academy, and as many voters voice concerns in polls about his age, Axios reported Tuesday that Biden has been working on his balance with a physical therapist, performing regular exercises since late 2021. He has also been seen wearing tennis shoes to improve traction as a response to what he has been told is “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis” by his doctor. It’s all part of what Axios described as an “urgent project to protect his re-election bid.” Biden’s spokesperson, however, said Axios’ article was part of “an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”