    Billionaire 'Sorry' for Sexist Comments

    University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce/The Washington Post

    How much is a billionaire’s apology worth? Hedge-fund tycoon and philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones backpedaled Friday over his earlier comments that female traders are less common than male traders because women become too “overwhelmed” by the experience of being mothers. “You will never see as many great women investors or traders as men,” Jones said last month at a University of Virginia symposium. Video of the event became public this week, and the ensuing criticism prompted Jones to release a statement reading in part, “My remarks offended, and I am sorry.”

