Child’s Remains Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl in Oklahoma: Cops
TRAGIC TURN
A child’s body was discovered as authorities hunted for a 4-year-old girl in rural Oklahoma, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were found in Grady County, outside of Rush Springs, and are set to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. “At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield,” the bureau added in its statement. Investigators have been looking for Brownfield since last Tuesday, when her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone and outside. On Monday, the search’s status was changed to that of a “recovery operation,” a move that came several days after the arrests of a married couple charged with taking care of the girls. Alysia Adams, 31, was charged with two counts of child neglect after being taken into custody in Grady County on Thursday. After being arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, the same day, 36-year-old Ivon Adams was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of child neglect.