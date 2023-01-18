‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer to Helm Michael Jackson Biopic

CHEAT SHEET
King of Pop Michael Jackson is getting his own biopic produced by the same mind behind Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Graham King will produce the John Logan-penned script, with the duo reuniting after previously working on Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator, and Antoine Fuqua will be directing. The Lionsgate-backed film won’t just explore Jackson’s child star upbringings, but will even tackle the pedophile allegations that plagued his later years, sources told Deadline. The film is the latest in a slew of star biopics, following Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody—which stumbled at the box office—and the Elvis biopic that has garnered Oscar buzz for lead Austin Butler.