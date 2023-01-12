Boris Johnson Staffers Had Sex at Downing Street Party: Report
DARK DEEDS
Aides to disgraced ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are accused of having sex during a party that took place in 10 Downing Street when the U.K. was supposed to be in lockdown, according to a report. The so-called partygate scandal—one of countless outrages that ultimately killed off Johnson’s premiership last year—was already known to have involved debauched revelry taking place at the heart of the British government. Now it’s also claimed two couples at one alcohol-soaked party were spotted getting extremely amorous inside No. 10, according to the ITV News podcast called “Partygate: the Inside Story.” One pair of Johnson staffers were reportedly seen “feeling each other up” in a kitchen before going into a dark room, later emerging looking “flustered.” The other pair allegedly snuck off to an office “with the lights off.”