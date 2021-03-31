Convicted Murderer Arrested After Brutal Stomp Attack on Asian American Woman in NYC
GOT HIM
The New York Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the brutal Monday morning attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman that sparked outrage in the city. NBC New York identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, who was reportedly on lifetime parole after he was released from prison in 2019, 17 years after he was convicted of murdering his mother. A man was caught on surveillance video kicking the 65-year-old to the ground and then repeatedly stomping on her. While he was attacking the woman, he allegedly told her: “You don’t belong here.” The attack happened late Monday morning outside an apartment building two blocks from Times Square. After putting up a reward for leads, police confirmed early Wednesday that a man was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.