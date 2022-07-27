Soccer Star Neymar Faces Fraud Trial Just Four Weeks Before World Cup
AHEAD OF THE GAME
Just one month before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Brazilian ace Neymar will have to stand trial in Spain to answer allegations of fraud and corruption. The legal row, which has been contested for years, relates to Neymar’s move from Brazilian soccer club Santos to Barcelona in 2013. Investment fund DIS argues it is entitled to 40 percent of Neymar’s transfer fee, and that it ended up getting much less than it was entitled to due to part of the fee being hidden. Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell—both former presidents of Barcelona FC—and Neymar’s parents have also been charged. They all deny the allegations against them. The two-week trial will take place starting Oct. 17, just weeks before Brazil’s first game of the World Cup—a match against Serbia—on Nov. 24.