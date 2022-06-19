CHEAT SHEET
    Brazilian Police Identify Five More in Murder of British Journalist Dom Phillips

    EXPANDING WEB

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty

    Brazilian authorities have identified five more people they suspect share responsibility for the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous advocate Bruno Pereira, according to The Guardian. Police did not name the five new suspects, as two brothers had already been arrested after one of them confessed to the crime, identifying the rainforest area where the victims were buried. A third person was arrested on Saturday after he turned himself in. An autopsy showed Phillips and Pereira were fatally shot with hunting guns, authorities said, with Phillips suffering shots to the abdomen and Pereira shot in the head.

