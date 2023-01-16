Brian Tufano, ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘Billy Elliot’ Cinematographer, Dies at 83
‘HIS LEGACY LIVES ON’
Brian Tufano, the BAFTA-nominated “cinematographer’s cinematographer” who lensed several Danny Boyle films, including 1996’s Trainspotting, has died. He was 83. His death was confirmed by his representatives at McKinney Macartney Management, who described Tufano in a statement as “a stalwart of British cinema.” Born in West London in 1939, Tufano cut his teeth at the BBC, turning a technical apprenticeship with the broadcaster into a gig as a cameraman in its film department by 1963. The first full-length feature he lensed was 1978’s The Sailor’s Return, followed closely by 1979’s cult classic Quadrophenia. He shot additional cinematography for Jordon Cronenweth on Blade Runner, but his most celebrated collaborative relationship was undoubtedly with Boyle, with whom he also made Shallow Grave and A Life Less Ordinary. In 2001, the same year he was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Billy Elliot, Tufano received a special BAFTA award for outstanding contribution to film and television. “His legacy lives on—not only through those works—but also through the careers of those students he nurtured over the years,” his agents’ statement read. “Our lives are richer for having known Brian and we shall miss him tremendously.”