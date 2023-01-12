Cops Confirm Brian Walshe Made Death Threats to Missing Wife Ana in 2014
SUSPICIOUS
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police have confirmed prior reports accusing Brian Walshe of threatening behavior, according to WCVB 5 Boston. Police say that Walshe’s missing wife, Ana, reported her husband in August 2014 for threatening over the phone to kill her and her friends. The couple married in Serbia the following year. The 39-year-old mother of three was reported missing on Jan. 4, but was last seen on New Year’s Day. Brian Walshe, who was previously under house arrest for art fraud, has been arrested for misleading investigators in the case. So far, police have uncovered a bloody knife in the basement of the couple’s rental, as well as bloody trash bags, a hatchet, hacksaw and used cleaning supplies in a trash facility near his mother’s home.