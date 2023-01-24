2 British Aid Workers Killed in Ukraine Evacuation, Their Families Say
‘THIS IMMORAL WAR’
A pair of British nationals working as volunteer aid workers were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, their families said on Tuesday. The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office later confirmed the deaths of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47. The men had been attempting to help evacuate an elderly woman from Soldedar when their vehicle was hit by an artillery shell, Bagshaw’s family said. In an earlier statement, Parry’s family had said the 28-year-old had been “drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour” and had saved “over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.” Bagshaw’s relatives said he had been a genetic researcher until last April, when he relocated to Ukraine. “We intend that his death shall not be in vain,” they continued. “We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters. We urge the civilized countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor.”