British Airways Staff Can Now Wear Jumpsuits and Hijabs
After a five-year redesign effort led by British designer Ozwald Boateng, 30,000 frontline staffers working for British Airways will be dressed in new uniform options that include hijabs and jumpsuits for women by the summer of 2023, The Guardian reports. The uniforms largely were made from sustainable recycled polyester and sustainably-sourced cotton, British Airways said. Despite the changes, the airline has not yet adopted a gender-neutral uniform policy, like Virgin Atlantic. Sean Doyle, BA’s chief executive, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers,” Sean Doyle, the chief executive of British Airways said. “From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear, and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”