British Airways Suspends Cairo Flights Over Safety Precautions
British Airways has suspended all flights to Cairo, Egypt for seven days as a safety precaution. The airline dropped the surprise announcement Friday night that all flights would be halted. “We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” a statement said. “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.” Lufthansa also cancelled flights to the Egyptian capital Saturday, but they are expected to resume Sunday. “As safety is the number one priority of Lufthansa, the airline has temporarily suspended its flights to Cairo today as a precaution, while further assessment is being made.” Neither airline elaborated one what the specific security concerns might be.