Masked Gunman Kills Beloved British Man in Island Bar Shooting
A British man was killed on Saturday after a gunman opened fire at a bar in St. Lucia, according to The Telegraph. Donnie McKinnon, a Scottish community activist who managed the Soufrière Estate, was standing on a Soufrière bar’s balcony when the masked gunman barreled in and fired his shots. McKinnon’s friend, 72-year-old photographer Peter Jackson, was also attacked and taken to the hospital for his injuries, while McKinnon died. One person told local media the two were both citizens on the Caribbean island, and McKinnon was well known. “They were community people. This is sad,” one resident said. The British Foreign Office said it was aware of the shooting and demanded more information. “We are urgently seeking more information from the government in St Lucia about an incident which took place yesterday,” it told The Telegraph. There was no word on whether the gunman was apprehended.