Britney Has Seen the Documentaries About Her Life: ‘Nothing More Than Trash’
‘I’M NOT A ROBOT’
It’s been a banner day for fans hoping to hear Britney Spears’ thoughts about the way she's been portrayed in movies, both real and imagined. Hours after the pop star disparaged actor Millie Bobby Brown for wanting to play her in a hypothetical biopic with a well-placed tweet reading “dude I’m not dead,” Spears again took to social media to share her thoughts on various documentaries made about her in recent years. “I want to thank the head people who did all the documentaries to help free Brit Brit !!! I mean such classy footage,” Spears began in a scathing, lengthy Note posted to Twitter on Wednesday. In an apparent reference to projects like Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears, and Britney vs. Spears, the singer continued: “Wasn’t it already bad enough what they did to me and on top of it everybody is getting together and doing the trashiest docs I’ve ever seen in my life saying it’s TO HELP ME ???” Calling the films “humiliating,” Spears seethed: “I am a person… I’m not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!! I’m a valued soul… so for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash… period !!!”