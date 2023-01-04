Student Murders Suspect Is Already on His Way Back to Idaho

Read it at CBS News
The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho last year is now en route to Idaho, where he’ll face murder charges for the horrific massacre. Bryan Kohberger was picked up from the Monroe County jail in Pennsylvania at 6 a.m. for the 2,500 mile drive. He mouthed “I love you” to his parents and sisters as he was taken out of the courtroom after agreeing to be extradited to Idaho. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder charges and one count of felony burglary.