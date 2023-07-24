Bryan Kohberger Claims Cops Planted His DNA at Idaho Murder Scene
THAT’S BOLD
Attorneys for the accused Idaho mass killer Bryan Kohberger now claim their client was framed by a dirty cop, suggesting in a new court filing that an investigator planted Kohberger’s DNA on a knife sheath found at the murder scene. The defense questioned why the possibility that one of the “hundreds of members of law enforcement” involved in the probe could have planted DNA to secure an arrest in a high-profile case isn’t being considered more. Prosecutors fired back in their own filing, writing that they are “at a loss” over how the defense could concoct such a theory. The DNA match isn’t the only evidence stacked against Kohberger in the quadruple slaying, as he also drove a white Hyundai that cameras captured near the scene. He was also allegedly spotted doing some creepy stuff at his parents home in Pennsylvania—like separating trash with latex gloves as cops busted through the door to arrest him in the middle of the night in December.