Burkina Faso Military Cracks Down

Soldiers in Burkina Faso drove away thousands of protesters Sunday as opposition to the new military regime mounted. Troops arrived in armored vehicles, firing into the air and clearing the city center in the capital, Ouagadougou, where crowds had gathered to demand the departure of Lt. Col. Isaac Zida, whom the military has installed as head of state. Gunfire was heard when former lawmaker Saran Sereme marched to the state broadcaster's office to declare herself the head of a transitional government. Tanks arrived and the broadcaster's signal dropped for a short time. Sereme is one of several politicians who have come forward to propose themselves as president.