Want to Live a More Sustainable Life? Start With Your Wardrobe.
SUSTAINABLE SAVINGS
Living a sustainable life is not always simple. But incorporating planet-friendly pieces into your wardrobe is a little easier thanks to Nisolo, an ethical lifestyle brand hoping to push the fashion industry in a more sustainable direction. As a Certified B Corporation—a highly vetted company that has met rigorous social and environmental standards—Nisolo offers a wide range of handmade men's and women's leather goods that are intentionally designed and ethically produced. From now until Monday (7/27), readers can save 25% on any purchase over $160 by using the code TOGETHER at checkout. Looking for inspiration? Check out a few select pieces from Nisolo's men's and women's and collections below.
Beautiful, durable, and comfortable, the Mariella Mule will quickly become your go-to shoes for any occasion.
Mariella Mule
Use Code TOGETHER for 25% off!
The Calano Oxford is everything you are looking for in a modern men’s shoe with a minimalist design, clean lines, and a sleek profile.
Calano Oxford
Use Code TOGETHER for 25% off!
The perfect companion for a weekend getaway, the Canvas Weekender will make escaping your surroundings easier and more stylish than ever.
Canvas Weekender
Use Code TOGETHER for 25% off!
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.