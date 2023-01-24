California Hit With Third Mass Shooting Hours After Second Massacre
WHEN WILL IT END?
A third mass shooting struck California at a gas station on Monday just hours after 67-year-old Chunli Zhao killed at least seven people in a small town just south of San Francisco and less than two days since Saturday’s attack at a dance hall that killed 11. The Oakland Police Department confirmed it was investigating a shooting after a ShotSpotter activation alerted authorities at approximately 6 p.m. Officers were dispatched and located a shooting scene and casings at the scene, but no victims. They subsequently learned the shooting had involved several individuals, with eight gunshot victims self-transporting to local hospitals around the area. One person has been confirmed dead while the other seven are listed as stable, police said in a statement. The deceased person’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. Police have not revealed if there were any arrests in the case. CBS, who described it as the second mass shooting in the Bay Area and the third in California in three days, cited an independent journalist at the scene who provided video images to confirm the incident happened during the recording of a music video in the area.