CA Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested by His Department for Faking His Own Shooting
CRY WOLF
A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy allegedly faked his own shooting, triggering a massive manhunt for his assailant and then a year-long investigation into discrepancies in his account. Sukhdeep Gill, 27, said on his police radio in January 2020, “Shots fired! Shots fired!” He claimed that a random shooter in Morgan Hill, California, had shot him in the chest of his body armor, breaking his body-worn camera but causing no other major injuries. Authorities now say that account is false, and Gill is charged with felony vandalism and filing a false police report, a misdemeanor. Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “This case is bewildering and deeply disappointing. Deputy Gill’s actions abused the trust of his fellow officers and diverted public safety resources away from protecting the community to investigate a made-up crime.”