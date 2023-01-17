Cardi B Blows Deadline for Community Service in Assault Case

Read it at TMZ
Cardi B’s had more than three months to complete 15 days of community service required by her plea deal—and she reportedly hasn’t done any of it. TMZ reported that on Tuesday, a judge gave the rapper until March 1 to fulfill the obligation, and her rep insists it will happen. “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” Drew Findling told the outlet. Cardi cut a deal with prosecutors after she was charged with ordering an attack on two strip club workers.