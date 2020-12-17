American Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking Quarantine to Watch BF’s Jet Ski Comp
NO JOKE
A teenager and her boyfriend are facing four months in a Cayman Islands prison after hanging out maskless at a jet ski competition. Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old student from Georgia, traveled to the Caribbean nation to visit her boyfriend, 24-year-old Cayman Islands resident and professional jet skier Vanjae Ramgeet. The British territory has strict travel quarantine measures requiring that incoming travelers isolate at home with a tracking device or at a monitored location for 14 days. Mack was two days into her quarantine when she left her monitoring device behind and busted out to watch Ramgeet in a jet ski competition. The pair hung out at the event maskless and without social distancing for hours. Ramgeet’s trophy was taken away and Mack’s father, who is also a professional jet skier, claims to have lost sponsorships because of the news.
In an apology letter, Mack wrote, “I made a mistake, and words cannot express how sorry I am for this… I was afforded the opportunity to enter the islands during these trying times and I abused it. I am humbly asking for the forgiveness of the community.”