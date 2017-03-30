China Hits Trump’s ‘Selfish’ Coal Move

CHEAT SHEET
Chinese state media slammed President Trump’s plan to fall back on environmental regulations imposed during the Obama administration, calling the move to revamp the U.S. coal industry “selfish.” A state-run tabloid wrote: “No matter how hard Beijing tries, it won’t be able to take on all the responsibilities that Washington refuses to take.” China, notably, is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases on earth. The U.S. is No. 2. Chinese leaders, unlike many in the U.S., have vocally acknowledged the scientific consensus that climate change is a real threat that needs to be dealt with. A Global Times editorial said, “Western opinion should continue to pressure the Trump administration on climate change. Washington’s political selfishness must be discouraged.” It continued, “China will remain the world’s biggest developing country for a long time. How can it be expected to sacrifice its own development space for those developed Western powerhouses?”