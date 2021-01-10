China Struggling With New COVID-19 Surge After Claiming Victory in Pandemic

Read it at Associated Press
After claiming success in the coronavirus pandemic and allowing revelers to gather mask-less for New Year celebrations, China is once again counting new cases of COVID-19. More than 380 people have tested positive in a new outbreak in Hebei province, south of Beijing, according to China’s National Health Commission. The outbreak has caused travel restrictions between Hebei and Beijing. Mass testing is now underway but because China does not include asymptomatic people who test positive in its official case count, the true extent of the new outbreak may be severely underreported.