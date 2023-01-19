Chris Ford, Celtics Champ Who Made First 3-Pointer in League History, Dies at 74
R.I.P. DOC
Chris Ford, a former player and later head coach for the Boston Celtics credited with scoring the first 3-pointer in the history of the NBA, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement through his longtime team. He was 74. No official cause was given, though The Press of Atlantic City reported that he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month. The family said: “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family.” Ford, who was voted MVP in his first season with the Boston team, is one of only four ex-Celtics to have won championships both as a player and a coach. He won his first as a member of the 1981 championship team. Retiring in 1982 to become an assistant coach for the next seven seasons, “Doc,” as he was known, snagged two more titles in 1984 and 1986 with a team roster that included Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish. He ascended to become head coach in 1990. “Chris was such an important part of our success, as a teammate, coach and friend,” Bird said Wednesday. “My thoughts and condolences are with the Ford family.”