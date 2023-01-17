CHEAT SHEET
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Officially Behind Bars
Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun their new reality in prison. The disgraced reality TV couple reported to their respective prisons Tuesday to serve their combined 19-year sentence following their conviction last year for fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are appealing their convictions, but were denied bail in the meantime. The Chrisleys pleaded guilty last July, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie to seven, along with 16 months of probation. Todd will serve his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is spending her seven years in Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after a last-minute location change.