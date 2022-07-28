Family of Wife Killed on Fiji Honeymoon Say They Couldn’t Bring Her Body Home
REST EASY
The body of the Memphis woman who was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband on their luxury Fiji honeymoon was never bought back to the U.S., her family’s lawyer told the Associated Press on Thursday. Christe Chen’s family traveled from Tennessee to Fiji after her death and planned to embalm her and bring her home but they said they had to cremate her on the island due to her severe injuries. Police allegedly caught her husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, trying to flee in a kayak to another island after her death. His attorney has suggested her death was an accident and he fled because “he panicked, he was shocked.” Dawson faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder. He made his first court appearance in Fiji on Wednesday.