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1

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Conquers the Box Office

THE SIREN'S CALL
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 2:38PM EDT 
Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited retelling of Homer’s epic Greek myth “The Odyssey” had the biggest live-action opening weekend of the year, raking in $124.5 million on 3,900 North American screens. weekend. Only the family blockbusters “Toy Story 5” ($159 million) and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” ($131 million) had larger debuts. Because “The Odyssey” is rated R, it also claimed the year’s biggest opening for an R-rated film and the highest-ever opening weekend for an R-rated movie released by Universal. With a stacked cast that includes Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elliot Page, the movie received high praise from audiences, who gave it an A CinemaScore. Internationally, Nolan surpassed his own record, with “The Odyssey” beating out 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” for Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening. Globally, “The Odyssey” collected $264.1 million, adding $139.6 million to the U.S. total from 73 international markets. “The Dark Knight Rises” made $249 million on its global launch, following up on the critical and popular success of Nolan’s second Batman film, “The Dark Knight.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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2
Climber Dies After Rope Failure Sends Group Plunging 33 Feet
DANGEROUS ASCENT
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 12:57PM EDT 
Antonia Mihailescu in the mountains of Romania
Antonia Mihailescu in the mountains of Romania Antonia Mihailescu/Instagram

A climber fell to her death when a rope snapped while she was scaling Romania’s Bucegi Mountains, officials said. Antonia Mihăilescu, 36, was climbing with three others on July 11 when the rope attached to their shared belay system failed, causing all four climbers to fall 33 feet, according to Romanian media reports. One of the survivors managed to call emergency services after the plunge. “The first information was that a rope broke, so it was an accident, an error in this regard. Not a human error or a group of tourists caught unprepared in the mountains,” Prahova County Prefect Dan Nicodim said. Authorities launched a massive rescue operation involving four aircraft, including a Black Hawk helicopter. The difficult terrain meant rescuers needed more than three hours to reach and evacuate the climbers. Two men were transported to Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, while a third man was transported to Brașov County Hospital. The survivors ranged in age from 27 and 51. Mihăilescu and her fellow climbers were reportedly all conscious after they fell but Mihăilescu’s condition worsened over the next hour. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Read it at People.com

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
Men Sue Hospital After DNA Test Reveals Shocking Mix Up
WHOOPS
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 10:19AM EDT 
DNA-testing materials
DNA-testing materials Alina Smutko/REUTERS

Two men are suing a North Dakota hospital after an at-home DNA test revealed that they were switched at birth, 38 years ago. The men and their families say the hospital has robbed them of the lives they were supposed to lead. Kyle Bylin randomly chose an at-home DNA testing kit during a Christmas gift exchange and when he used it, he discovered a biological aunt he never expected. That discovery led to her nephew, Jeremy Morrison, who then had his DNA tested. The results were undeniable. Bylin said that was when he knew his whole life had been altered by the hospital’s failures. “That’s when my mind was just completely blown. We could have never imagined that it was an actual birth switch that occurred,” he said. A hospital statement says there’s no evidence staff were responsible for the switch. Bylin—born Jeremy Morrison—still has a hospital bracelet that says ‘Kyle Bylin.’ The two men and their families are left to grapple with what their lives might have been since the discovery two years ago. “It’s not like I can go back in time and rebuild what’s already lost. It’s a work in progress, just like me,” Morrison said.

Read it at ABC News

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4
Walmart Yanks Lettuce From Shelves Over Parasite Fears
GOT THE ICK
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 10:48AM EDT 
Iceberg lettuces are seen in a crate after collection at a lettuce plantation in Pulpi, near Almeria, southeast Spain February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Iceberg lettuces are seen in a crate after collection at a lettuce plantation. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca Jon Nazca/REUTERS

Walmart is the latest in a line of companies that has pulled Taylor Farms lettuce from their shelves following an outbreak of cyclospora that has been linked to the lettuce wholesaler. The retailer has pulled four items including Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad and Shredded Iceberg Salads, the company said in a statement. Walmart said that so far there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products. “Although there is no indication that products sold in our stores are affected by the current cyclospora investigations, we have removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products from select locations as a precaution after receiving notice from our supplier,” the statement said. The move comes after Taco Bell announced a similar recall of all shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms after a CDC investigation found it was making people sick. Thousands of people have been affected by cyclosporiasis across the United States. More than 5,000 cases have been reported in Michigan alone, including 102 hospitalizations as of July 16. The tainted produce came from Taylor Farms De Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico, a subsidiary of the California company, and was distributed to 27 states across the country.

Read it at USA Today

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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5
Grunge Icon Dies at 59
'REST IN POWER'
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 07.19.26 1:29PM EDT 
Published 07.19.26 5:33AM EDT 
Jennifer Finch rocks out with the L7 band in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Finch rocks out with the L7 band in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Ely

Grunge musician Jennifer Finch has died at the age of 59 after suffering an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was the high-octane bassist for the influential rock band L7. Rolling Stone once called her an ”ill-behaved and untrained" musician who added instant ”verve” to the group. L7 posted on Instagram Saturday: “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.” A band spokesperson also told Rolling Stone: “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever. Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms. Rest in power, our dear friend.” Finch had announced that she was undergoing treatment for brain cancer that resulted in several surgeries. The disease forced her to drop out of L7’s upcoming American leg of the band’s “Last Hurrah” tour.

Read it at ROLLING STONE

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6
U.S. Airman, 23, Killed in Freak Accident at Space Force Base
BRUTAL
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.18.26 1:01PM EDT 
U.S. Air Force Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/branches/air_force/2026-07-17/vandenberg-space-force-base-death-22294564.html Source - Stars and Stripes
U.S. Air Force

A 23-year-old U.S. Air Force airman was killed after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled down an embankment at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office. No one else was injured in the incident, and officials have launched a Safety Investigation Board inquiry to determine exactly what happened. Originally from the Philippines, Eneluna moved to St. Louis, Missouri, before enlisting in the Air Force on March 5, 2024, and Vandenberg was his first duty assignment. He served with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight, a team known as the “Dirt Boyz,” which maintains the infrastructure supporting the base’s space launch and missile testing operations. “Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates,” said Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Vandenberg Space Force Base. “He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others.” Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen said Eneluna “brought out the best in everyone.”

Read it at New York Post

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7
‘The Bear’ Star Files for Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage
PUT A FORK IN IT
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 07.18.26 10:21AM EDT 
Published 07.18.26 3:27AM EDT 
Cast of "The Bear" pick up awards.
Cast of "The Bear" pick up awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It’s proving to be a big year for Abby Elliott, who played the sister of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) in the hit TV series The Bear. The popular program about a struggling Chicago restaurant wrapped up its fifth and final season last month, and now Elliott is divorcing her husband of 10 years, Bill Kennedy. The couple are splitting due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to divorce papers filed by Elliott on Friday and obtained by TMZ. Elliott is requesting spousal support from her husband, and opposing court-ordered support for Kennedy. She’s also requesting attorney fees from him. The two married nearly a decade ago, on Sept. 3, 2016, and the court papers give the date of separation as July 8, 2026. Elliott is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the two young children she shares with Kennedy—Edith, 5, and William, 3.

Read it at TMZ

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8
Horrifying Discovery Made Outside Elon Musk’s AI Data Center
HOLD YOUR BREATH
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 9:02PM EDT 
What, me worry?
What, me worry? Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The power plant built to fuel Elon Musk’s massive Grok data center is at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging it threatens nearby communities with toxic pollution. The suit, filed by the NAACP on behalf of residents, argues that the plant’s gas turbines could emit dangerous levels of smog, fine particulate matter, and formaldehyde—a known carcinogen—over Southaven, Mississippi. Last month, the Trump administration backed Musk by asking a federal judge in a DOJ motion to block ​the NAACP lawsuit, arguing it would threaten economic interests and national security because the military relies on AI. The plant, built by Musk’s xAI, has yet to obtain air permits for its 27 turbines, according to the NAACP suit. “A data center should not be a potential death sentence for a community’s health,” NAACP’s Director of Environmental and Climate Justice Abre’ Conner said in a statement. “Our homes, churches, and playgrounds will not be sacrifice zones for Big Tech’s convenience.” The plant is located in DeSoto County, which has a significant Black population that already faces higher rates of environmentally-linked respiratory illnesses nationwide. The suit seeks to halt turbine operations, require pollution controls, and impose daily civil penalties. Musk’s xAI called on the court to dismiss the case, claiming that the NAACP lacks legal standing to sue.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Find the Cheapest Deals on Flights and Hotels With This Free Travel Tool
WANDERLUST
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.16.26 1:41PM EDT 
Published 07.16.26 1:38PM EDT 
skyscanner
Carlos Barquero/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re in the midst of planning a last-minute summer getaway, save time and money with Skyscanner, the all-in-one travel tool that replaces endless hours of searching for the best deals on flights, hotels, rental cars, experiences, and more. The global travel comparison platform does all of the work for you, allowing you to book your trip without the hassle—and with more money to spend at your destination.

Skyscanner’s Explore Everywhere feature finds the cheapest flight to any destination from your nearest airport. Plus, the Cheapest Month tool takes the savings even further, finding the lowest-fare month of the year for any route. The best part? It’s free.

Create an account to unlock even more cost-saving tools: favorite a flight and Skyscanner will alert you the moment the price drops. Check the drops section in the Skyscanner app, where it scans flights every day and curates any price drop of 20 percent or more.

Still not sure where to go? Take a look at Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and the Smarter Summer reports. They might just spark ideas for your next trip.

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9
Taco Bell Hit With Lawsuits Over Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak
HARMED BY THE BELL
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 10:30PM EDT 
Taco Bell
Mike Blake/REUTERS

Fast-food chain Taco Bell has been sued in federal court in at least two states by customers who claim they fell ill after eating lettuce containing cyclosporiasis. Investigators have linked the outbreak of the illness, which is caused by the cyclospora parasite, to Taylor Farms, a Taco Bell supplier in Mexico, according to The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has connected outbreaks to iceberg lettuce sold at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. This week, a Michigan couple sued Taco Bell for negligence and for allegedly violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act. Meanwhile, an Ohio woman claims in court that she contracted cyclosporiasis after eating food from Taco Bell three times last month. Both suits named Taylor Farms as a defendant. An Ohio man has also sued, claiming his symptoms left him “unable to function.” Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuits. The company has said it was taking “immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states.” Michigan alone has seen more than 5,000 documented cases of the illness, the state’s health department said.

Read it at Forbes

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10
What Trump’s Election Denial Speech Is Really About: Wolff
PLOT TWIST
Michael Wolff
Published 07.17.26 2:28PM EDT 
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026.
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night speech represented the intersection of mental illness and political plot. He truly does believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. Here is the confluence of paranoia, resentment, and his susceptibility to subjective reality over actual reality, i.e., delusion. At the same time, he more objectively understands that the issue suits him. It’s motivational for him; it binds his base to him. Trump is a politician who does not think in terms of policies, nor votes, nor coalitions. He thinks in story. One that he can tell, embellish, entertain with—and be the main character in. And this is Trump’s story. He’s at the center of it. On two occasions, I’ve sat with him as he has outlined his case for the stolen election, all his hurt on display. It’s an obsessive recitation of numbers, strange things that happened, and fragments of information that have long since lodged in his head. It’s a kind of delirium. The challenge his speechwriters try to rise to is to convert the rantings of a crazy man into more or less organized text. And the world, because he’s the president, has to take it more or less seriously. The most unsettling possibility isn’t that the story is a lie, but that its author experiences it as reality.

Dive deeper into the delusion. Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for the full analysis.

Read it at Substack

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